Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $490.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

