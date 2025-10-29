Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Lessened by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $633.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

