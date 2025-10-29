Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $468.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

