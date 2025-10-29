Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 457 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

