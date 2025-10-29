Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

