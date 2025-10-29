Motco Sells 1,561 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

