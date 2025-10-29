Motco Sells 8,722 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Motco cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $692.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

