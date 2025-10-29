Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by JDH Wealth Management LLC

JDH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of JDH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JDH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 321,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

