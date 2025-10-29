Markel Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.