Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

