Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 3,830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VGK opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

