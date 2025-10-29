931 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $301.65 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.