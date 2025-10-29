Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of -680.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

