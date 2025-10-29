JDM Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

