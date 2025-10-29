Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 777,619 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $621,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

