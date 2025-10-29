Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Position Cut by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after buying an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

