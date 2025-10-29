Ownership Capital B.V. Has $133.05 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,627 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $133,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $678.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.66 and a 200-day moving average of $701.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.