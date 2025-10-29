Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.29. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

