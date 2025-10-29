Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 172,567 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,567 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $84,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,866,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $184.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

