WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

JEPQ opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.