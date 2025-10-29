Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.