Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.