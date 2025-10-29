Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $413,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $486.05 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $576.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 73.70%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.