Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.