New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $440.27 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

