Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

