Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $364.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.11 and a 200 day moving average of $321.23. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

