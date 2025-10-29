New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

