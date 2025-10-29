Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,157.16 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.65.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

