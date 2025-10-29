Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 249,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.65.

INTC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,157.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

