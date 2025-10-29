Motco Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Corning by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

