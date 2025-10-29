Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Has $1.33 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 318,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11,843.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,061,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,208,000 after buying an additional 1,052,969 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $169.20. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

