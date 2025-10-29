Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 195 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $678.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

