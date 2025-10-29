Golden Road Advisors LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $338.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.30 and its 200-day moving average is $305.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

