Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $426,000 in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $241.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ODD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

