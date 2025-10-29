Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $426,000 in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
ODDITY Tech Stock Down 1.4%
ODD stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on ODD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ODD
About ODDITY Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ODDITY Tech
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.