W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $111,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $963.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $981.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,016.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,053.71.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

