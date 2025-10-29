Wealth Management Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 31,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 93,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.48.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $253.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.83. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.