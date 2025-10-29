Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after buying an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,257.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,973 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,038,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,942,000 after buying an additional 902,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,220,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,830,000 after buying an additional 557,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.58.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $295.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

