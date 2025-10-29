1,259 Shares in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 163.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after acquiring an additional 648,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 171.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,277 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $21,208,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 77.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $212.34 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $172.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,803,250 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

