PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after buying an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

Shares of PEP opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average is $139.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

