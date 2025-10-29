CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.77, for a total value of $2,643,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 770,456 shares in the company, valued at $407,394,019.12. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $294.68 and a one year high of $553.64. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.61, a PEG ratio of 124.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.