Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires 1,163 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

