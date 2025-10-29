Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $456.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.70 and a 200-day moving average of $541.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

