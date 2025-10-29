Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1%

BND stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

