Markel Group Inc. Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 64.9% in the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $576.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.