Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,513 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $224.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

