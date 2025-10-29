Golden Road Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

ESGV stock opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $112.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

