iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management Group LLC

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.4%

BATS USMV opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.