The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:GS opened at $792.69 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $770.18 and a 200-day moving average of $685.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

