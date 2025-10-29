IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $816.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $793.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.