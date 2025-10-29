Human Investing LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,344.64.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,201.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,191.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.77 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

